BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge found an allegation of second-degree murder and attempted robbery against a 16-year-old to be true in a shooting death of one of his accomplices during a robbery in 2019, the district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

A disposition hearing for Trayshawn Crowell is set for July 11, officials said. Crowell is expected to be released in five years when he’ll be 25 years old.

Because Crowell was 16 years old at the time of the incident, his case could not be sent to adult court.

Crowell and two other masked accomplices entered the N&H Market 2 on Pearl Street in East Bakersfield on Nov. 27, 2019. Crowell and one other accomplice were armed with firearms, prosecutors say.

According to a release, Crowell pointed a gun at a store clerk, one accomplice mimicked a gun using his hand toward the clerk, and a third accomplice — later identified as Darren Freeman — entered the store with a firearm.

During the encounter, the store clerk pulled out his own weapon and fired it toward Freeman, ultimately killing him. Crowell and the second man ran from the store, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors argued Crowell was responsible for his accomplice’s death under the Provocative Act Doctrine. The doctrine holds defendants responsible for murder when their own actions begins a series of events that leads to the death of another person.

Surveillance video captured the incident that lasted only a few seconds.