Second defendant in deadly motel shooting pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second person charged with murder in a shooting last month that killed one person and injured two others pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

A Superior Court judge ordered Benjamin Bravo, 37, held without bail in connection with the shooting that killed 30-year-old Daniel Gil.

Bravo was arrested early Tuesday. He’s also charged with two counts of attempted murder and participating in a street gang.

Co-defendant Jose Chavez, 29, pleaded not guilty to identical charges following his arrest Dec. 14.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. on Dec. 12 at a Motel 6 on Brundage Lane.