BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Santa Clarita man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at the Valley Plaza mall that left a woman critically wounded.

Bakersfield police said detectives located and arrested Abraham Hernandez-Morales in the 17900 block of Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita on Sept. 1.

He was taken into custody on his outstanding warrant and for suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a person. He is being held on $1 million bail, according to court records.

Hernandez-Morales pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday and is next due in court on Sept. 18.

BPD officers arrested another suspect, Joe Garcia, 53, of Rosamond at a home on Starbrite Avenue on Aug. 17 on suspicion of attempted murder.

Investigators said the shooting happened Aug. 2 in a parking lot at the Valley Plaza mall. Police say the woman went to the parking lot for a “prearranged meeting.” During the meeting, police say, the suspects shot the victim.