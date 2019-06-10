Second arrest made in deadly shooting of man on Tony Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a second person in connection with the deadly shooting of a man on Tony Street last month.

Michael Cervantes, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, conspiracy and participation in a criminal street gang in the death of 59-year-old Bryan Lee Redman, according to sheriff’s officials.

Redman was shot May 26 in the 3500 block of Tony Street.

Veronica Perez, 18, is also accused of involvement in Redman’s death. She is held on $1.5 million bail and has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.