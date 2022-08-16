BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second arrest was made in connection to the death of a Lake Isabella baby that occurred in January, according to inmate records.

Inmate records show Jeffrey Sullins, 30, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning. He has been charged with second-degree murder, willful cruelty to a child, and assault of a child under eight years old causing death.

Sullins is the second to be arrested in connection to the death of the 1-year-old. Ashley Saffell, 27, was also arrested on a warrant Monday morning.

On Jan. 29 emergency crews responded to a home on Bernie Drive in Lake Isabella for a child not breathing, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. When medical personnel arrived they found an unresponsive 1-year-old. The baby died at the scene.

Sullins and Saffell were originally arrested on felony child endangerment charges and were later charged with second-degree murder and other related charges last week.

Saffell is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon and Sullins is scheduled to appear Wednesday.