Search warrants served in Tehachapi in connection with thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Police served search warrants at two homes Sunday in connection with the fraudulent use of credit cards to buy thousands of dollars in electrical tools and clothing. No arrests were made and the investigation was ongoing.

Tehachapi police said they received a report after the owner of the company where the items were purchased became suspicious after multiple orders were made with the same cards requesting the items be shipped to different addresses. The owner discovered the purchases were fraudulent and contacted police.

Officers served warrants at a home in the 400 block of North Mill Street and another in the 400 block of Pepper Drive, police said. Police at the Mill Street location found tools and clothing matching the fraudulently purchased items. Computers and cellphones that may have been used to buy the items were seized from the Pepper Drive location.

The residents at the Pepper Drive home were interviewed but no arrests made. No one was at the Mill Street residence, police said.