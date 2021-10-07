Search for sexual battery suspect leads to lockdown at North HS

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A report of a sexual battery in Oildale on Wednesday afternoon, forced a brief lockdown at the North High School campus.

The sheriff’s office say just before 3:45 p.m. they received a 911 call reporting the sexual battery at a business on North Chester Avenue, but by the time deputies arrived the man who allegedly commited the act had fled.

Shortly after, deputies recieved a report of a man with a gun nearby. They found that man near North high School, and learned he was the husband of the business owner who had been assaulted. The husband left his home to search for the suspect himself.

The husband was cited for not having a concealed carry license, and his gun was seized.

Deputies also received a report the sexual battery suspect was on the North High School campus but he was not found.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.