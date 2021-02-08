Search conducted Monday evening in East Bakersfield in connection with murder investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities were conducting a search in East Bakersfield Monday evening in connection with a murder investigation, sheriff’s officials said.

A helicopter circled as cruisers blocked roadways in the area of Haley and Columbus streets after those tied to the investigation fled on foot following a vehicle crash, officials said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office was being assisted in the search by Bakersfield police.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.