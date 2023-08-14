UPDATE: Police said officers were conducting follow-up investigation on an earlier shooting in the 500 block of San Juan Street when they heard shots fired nearby. They rushed to the area where the shots came from and found a vehicle had crashed in the middle of the street, according to a department release.

Police saw a man running from the scene and set up a perimeter, according to the release.

Officers learned two people had fired shots at two others in the 300 block of San Juan Street, police said. No injuries were reported.

The shooters were in a vehicle stolen from Bakersfield which they abandoned after the shooting, police said. They weren’t found.

The incident is believed to be gang-related, police said.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland school is on lockdown as the McFarland Police Department investigate a shooting on San Juan Street, according to police.

Officials said the investigation began just before 7 a.m. in the 300 block of San Juan Street and two suspects remain at large.

Out of an abundance of caution, in accord with sheriff and police, Brown Road STEAM Academy on the east side of McFarland locked down, all hands went on deck. Superintendent Aaron Rezendez, McFarland Union School District

The school district has notified parents of the lockdown, students and staff have been ushered into a safe location. The superintendent confirmed only one school is being impacted.

The investigation is ongoing. Avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121.