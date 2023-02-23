BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A counselor at Thomas Jefferson Middle School has been charged with five counts of committing sex acts with a minor.

The charges filed Wednesday against Jose Solis, 37, stem from his arrest last month after the alleged victim reported he touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions in May of last year. She was 14 at the time.

Court records indicate Solis had a hearing Thursday morning in Shafter but don’t show when his next hearing is scheduled. He’s free on $25,000 bail.

The teen reported the assaults occurred in Solis’ office at the school, according to a court filing. Sheriff’s investigators say Solis admitted touching the girl during a pretext call.