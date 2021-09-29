Scammers now targeting local doctors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Scams where criminals try to get you to pay them over the phone are nothing new, but now they’re targeting local doctors.

A doctor said a caller threatened to put her in jail and go after her medical license unless she paid a fine for failing to go to court on a subpoena where she was supposed to be an expert witness. The doctor said she fell for the scam because the names and numbers the caller provided matched those with local law enforcement.

Bakersfield police said this is the first time they’ve heard of medical professionals being targeted. They said law enforcement will never ask for payment over the phone.