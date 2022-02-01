Scammers calling doctors offices claiming to be with sheriff’s office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Scammers are calling local doctors’ offices claiming to be employed with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and asking to speak with the doctors, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office says that a phone scam is being conducted in which the scammer calls a local doctor’s office, claims they are with KCSO and say they need to speak with the doctor about a civil matter.

“The Kern County Sheriff’s Office does not handle Court Order Civil matters over the phone and would never ask for any form of payment or personal information,” KCSO said in a statement.

The scammer may try reaching out to other local businesses or residents, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office advises anyone who receives a call from an unknown caller and requests money, payment or personal information should not blindly trust the person on the other line and do research first.

Research using the following tips:

locate the organization’s telephone number online and contact them directly

ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, callback number and reference number

If you receive a call and believe it to be a scam, report it to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3111 or your local law enforcement agency.