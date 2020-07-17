San Quentin State Prison officer wounded in attack by death row inmate from Tulare County

SAN QUENTIN – A correctional officer at San Quentin State Prison was attacked by a death row inmate from Tulare County on Thursday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said shortly after 9 a.m., the officer was picking up food trays in one of the housing units when 51-year-old Todd Givens tried to slash the officer’s neck with an inmate-made weapon that had two razor blades and a sharpened, broken piece of nail clippers attached to it.

The department said the officer grabbed the weapon with his left hand. As Givens pulled the weapon back, it slashed the officer’s hand.

The officer was from another institution and had been redirected to support custody operations at the prison as part of its response to COVID-19, the CDCR said. He was taken to a hospital where he received five stitches and was subsequently released.

Givens has been re-housed in the Adjustment Center pending the investigation, which is being conducted by San Quentin State Prison’s Investigative Services Unit, according to the CDCR.

Givens was admitted onto death row on July 23, 2004, from Tulare County for first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon, intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death, another first-degree murder conviction, arson of property, and arson of a structure on forest land.