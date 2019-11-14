San Quentin inmate who tortured and killed former child actor has died

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGET) — A man who spent more than 20 years on death row for the torture and slaying of a former child actor has died.

Spencer Brasure, 49, was found unresponsive at 12:49 a.m. inside his cell at San Quentin State Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was pronounced dead within 20 minutes.

Cause of death is pending an autopsy.

A Ventura County jury sentenced Brasure to death in 1998 after convicting him of first-degree murder in the kidnapping and torture of 20-year-old Anthony Guest. Brasure set the former child actor on fire after torturing him, according to CDCR.

There are currently 731 inmates on California’s death row, CDCR said in a release.

Since 1978, a total of 82 condemned inmates have died from natural causes, 27 have died by suicide, 13 have been executed in California, one executed in Missouri and one in Virginia, 14 have died from other causes and three — including Brasure — have cause of death pending.