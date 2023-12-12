BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee of San Lauren Elementary School was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of carrying on a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl he used to coach.

Aldrich Cadiz was not in custody and had not been charged with a crime as of Tuesday afternoon, inmate and court records say.

Beardsley School District sent a release saying law enforcement was immediately contacted when they became aware of the allegations.

The investigation into Cadiz began Nov. 13 after the teen and her mother contacted San Lauren Principal Jack Chen, who then called the sheriff’s office, according to a court filing.

Cadiz was arrested Dec. 1 on suspicion of sex with a minor and possession of child pornography, according to arrest logs.

The court filing says Cadiz first met the student when she was 13 and in seventh grade. He coached her in junior high school.

Later, the teen told investigators a Snapchat user by the name of “Jay” requested to be her friend then “almost immediately” asked for nude photos, according to a warrant filed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen told investigators she sent nude photos and videos. She was 14 at the time.

She said she never met Jay in person, according to the warrant, but Cadiz told her he was Jay’s uncle. She estimated she sent more than 100 nude photos and videos, the warrant says.

During summer 2022, the teen told investigators she and Cadiz began a sexual relationship.

Their relationship ended last month, she said according to the warrant, but Cadiz continued to try to contact her.