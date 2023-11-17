BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said officers arrested a man suspected in the theft of more than $2 million of merchandise this year, including a Sam’s Club cargo truck this week.

On Nov. 15, Bakersfield police were notified just before 8 p.m. of a cargo truck theft at Sam’s Club on Gosford Road. Officers eventually located the stolen truck near the 1500 block of Padre Street and arrested Baldomero Vasquez, 36, from Bakersfield, police said in a statement.

According to police, the stolen truck and trailer was valued at $155,000 and the cargo inside was valued at about $62,000.

Vasquez was arrested on charges associated with auto theft, possession of stolen vehicles, conspiracy and theft.

Police allege Vasquez and other unnamed conspirators are also responsible for over $2.5 million in stolen merchandise between February and November of this year, and other cargo and auto thefts.

Vasquez was booked into the Lerdo Justice Facility on multiple felonies including grand theft, possession of stolen vehicles, conspiracy and organized retail theft. He is due in court on Nov. 20.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police

Department at 661-327-7111.