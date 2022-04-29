BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol assisted the Sacramento Police Department in locating two abducted children late Wednesday night on Highway 58, just west of Tower Line Road.

CHP got a call from SPD at approximately 11:21 p.m. about a parental child abduction. About 30 minutes later, SPD alerted CHP that the suspect vehicle was in the Bakersfield area near State Road.

Several officers responded to the call and located the suspect vehicle, a 2020 black Jeep Cherokee, a short time later at approximately 12:01 a.m. Additional officers, including deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, responded to assist.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, and the suspects yielded. Both suspects, the male and female parents of the children, were detained without incident.

A 17-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were taken into protective custody while awaiting a response from the Yolo County Child Protective Services.

SPD transported both suspects back to Sacramento for booking and appropriate charges. It will be handling the investigation on its own from this point.