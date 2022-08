BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials have identified a woman who died after being shot at a Union Avenue motel on Wednesday morning.

Sabrina Newshawn Shelton, 38, died at Kern Medical about an hour after police found her shot at a motel in the 900 block of Union Avenue, according to a coroner’s release.

Hours later, police arrested Vernon McCollum, 63, on suspicion of murder. He’s due in court Friday afternoon.