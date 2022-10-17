BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Limon, convicted in 2017 in the death of her husband in a case that involved poisoned pudding, unusual interpretations of Bible passages and a firefighter gunman, will continue serving a life sentence after an appeals court upheld her convictions on all charges.

The 5th District Court of Appeal rejected Limon’s arguments there was insufficient evidence to support the convictions, the prosecution engaged in misconduct and the trial judge failed to protect her constitutional rights “in permitting the jury to be exposed to extensive media coverage,” according to a ruling filed Monday.

Limon also argued the testimony of Jonathan Hearn, her firefighter lover who shot and killed Robert Limon at his workplace at a Tehachapi railway yard eight years ago, did not have sufficient corroboration. Hearn testified they were in love and needed Robert Limon dead so they could be together and raise the Limons’ two children.

The appeals court wrote, “Evidence independent from Hearn’s testimony conclusively connected (Limon) with Robert’s murder. The prosecution established that appellant was deeply in love with Hearn both before and after he killed her husband.

“Limon provided Hearn with critical information that permitted Hearn to confront and shoot Robert when Robert was working alone on an unexpected extra shift on Aug. 17, 2014, and she repeatedly lied and provided false leads to law enforcement during its investigation following this murder. Based on Hearn’s corroborated testimony, overwhelming evidence established appellant’s intent to solicit Robert’s murder, her intent to kill, and her intent to conspire with Hearn to commit murder.”

Limon, 42, is serving 26 years and four months to life and is housed at the California Institution for Women in Corona. She was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy, solicitation to commit murder and an accessory charge.

Hearn, a former Redlands firefighter, and Limon, who lived with her husband in the Silver Lakes area, carried on an affair for months before the killing. Hearn agreed to testify in exchange for a prison term of 25 years and four months.

During the trial, prosecutors played hours of wiretapped phone calls between Hearn and Sabrina Limon that Hearn explained were discussions, sometimes using biblical passages, about them avoiding getting caught and being forgiven by God. Prosecutors also called witnesses who testified to the Limons’ lifestyle of swapping sexual partners, and showed the jury surveillance video that captured Hearn fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Hearn testified part of the reason Sabrina Limon and him connected stemmed from her displeasure with the swinging lifestyle. She wanted a monogamous relationship while her husband didn’t want to give up having multiple sexual partners.

In testimony that lasted days, Hearn said he and Sabrina Limon at first plotted to poison Robert Limon, 38, by giving him banana pudding sprinkled with arsenic. Sabrina Limon placed the poisoned pudding in her husband’s lunch, Hearn said, but got cold feet over fear of getting caught and told her husband not to eat the pudding because it had gone bad.

Months later, they decided to stage a shooting that looked like a robbery, according to Hearn. He said Sabrina Limon was involved in planning her husband’s death every step of the way.

Hearn testified they planned on collecting $300,000 in life insurance and the continuing benefits afforded railroad workers.