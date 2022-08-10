BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father and son accused of shooting at a couple in Rosamond in 2020 have been arrested.

Davon Mijuan Jackson, 43, and son Davion Kevon Jackson, 20, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a gun in a shooting that occurred the early evening of Nov. 24, 2020, according to sheriff’s office reports. Each is held on more than $1 million bail.

The son has several other felony cases pending against him, including two alleging assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

According to the reports, a woman said the Jacksons fired four shots at her and her husband in the area of Alexander Avenue and Roxbury Street.

She said first the son rode a dirt bike down the street while she stood in her front yard. Davion Jackson, 18 at the time, lifted a gun from his waistband just high enough for her to see it but didn’t point it at her, she said according to the documents.

Shortly afterward, Davon and Davion Jackson drove by in a BMW, laughing and staring at her, she told investigators. While she talked to someone, possibly her husband (all names except the Jacksons’ are redacted), the Jacksons walked toward her from the corner, drew guns and fired, she said.

The woman and other person took cover and the Jacksons ran away, according to the documents. No one was hit but a bullet struck a door where the woman had been standing, an investigator wrote.

Charges were filed in January of last year.

Inmate booking records show Davion Jackson was taken into custody in June, his father in July. They’re due back in court Aug. 17.