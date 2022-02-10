Rosamond resident suffered serious burns in suspected drug lab explosion: warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Rosamond resident suffered burns over 90 percent of their body in an explosion authorities believe was caused by attempting to extract concentrated cannabis from marijuana plants, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court.

On Feb. 1, deputies and firefighters were called to a home in the 2500 block of Sam Street regarding a large explosion, says the warrant filed by sheriff’s investigators. Containers of unknown chemicals, dozens of marijuana plants and “numerous pressurized propane-like tanks” were found in the living room and hallway, the warrant says.

An ambulance crew found a person outside the home with severe injuries including burns. That person, whose name and gender were not contained in the warrant, was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital then airlifted to a burn center.

An investigator wrote the explosion is believed to have occurred during the volatile process of extracting concentrated cannabis — also called butane honey oil — from marijuana plants.

The warrant says 238 marijuana plants, 20 pounds of processed marijuana and six 20-gallon carbon dioxide compressed gas cylinders were among the items seized.

