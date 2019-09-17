Rosamond man to continue serving 50 years to life for adult nephew’s 2015 murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Rosamond man will continue to serve 50 years to life in state prison for killing his adult nephew after a Superior Court judge declined to dismiss firearms enhancements in the case.

David Lynn Corkern, 60, was found guilty of murder in 2016 for shooting 35-year-old Adrian Augustine Calzada in the head. He claimed voices told him to harm someone.

Earlier this year, an appellate court ruled Corkern should be returned to Kern County for the trial judge, John W. Lua, to decide whether to strike gun enhancements that added decades to the sentence.

Under Senate Bill 620, signed into law in October 2017, California judges were given discretion to dismiss firearm sentencing enhancements. Previously, judges were prohibited from dismissing them.

On Monday, Lua decided to leave the enhancements in place. Corkern will be transported back to prison to continue serving 50 years to life.

On Aug. 20, 2015, deputies found Calzada’s body in a recliner at a house in the 2100 block of Sonja Drive. They later located Corkern at a restaurant on Diamond Street.

Corkern confessed to the shooting and told deputies where to find the murder weapon.

At trial, a public defender argued Corkern was insane at the time of the shooting. The jury, however, found his addled state of mind was due to his admitted years of methamphetamine abuse.

An analysis of Corkern’s blood turned up high levels of meth in his system.