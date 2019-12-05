Rosamond man serving life term for shooting at deputies ordered resentenced: appellate court

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Rosamond man serving 44 years to life in prison for shooting at deputies in 2015 has been ordered remanded for resentencing under a law that changed firearm sentencing guidelines.

The Fifth District Court of Appeal also ordered a felony threat charge — one of six felonies of which Luis Macias was convicted — be vacated.

Under Senate Bill 620, signed into law in October 2017, California judges were given discretion to dismiss firearm sentencing enhancements. Previously, judges were prohibited from dismissing them.

It was not immediately clear how many years could be shaved off of Macias’ sentence given the appellate court’s ruling and if the trial judge decides to dismiss the enhancements in his case.

Macias, 37, shot at sheriff’s deputies who tried serving a search warrant in July 2015 at his trailer near the intersection of 100th Street West and Hamilton Road. He was wanted on several felony warrants.

Deputies returned fire, wounding him.

A jury in 2017 convicted Macias of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer, resisting an officer, brandishing a firearm to avoid arrest and the felony threat charge.