BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A robbery at Walmart turned into a high speed police chase and ended in an arrest for the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD responded to a call of a robbery at the Walmart at 6225 Colony Street at 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday. The suspect, Jordan Shelton, 29, raised a knife at store employees when he was confronted while trying to steal pallets, according to officials.

Officers said they found Shelton at Panama Lane and South H Street while fleeing the business in a vehicle at 5:33 a.m.

Officers said Shelton did not stop and led them on a car chase that eventually headed northbound on Highway 99 at high speeds. However, since Helton was driving the car in dangerous manner, officers had to stop pursuing him, officials said.

Later, officers relocated Shelton while he was parked in the vehicle in the area of Rio Mirada and Buck Owens Boulevard. He was taken into custody without incident.

Shelton was arrested for robbery, felony evading, and brandishing a weapon.

There is one remaining suspect who assisted with the robbery. The outstanding suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5’5”, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.