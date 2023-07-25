BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly attacked her victim before taking her bag.

According to KCSO, on May 26, a female suspect allegedly pushed an elderly female victim to the ground, hit her multiple times and took victim’s bag near the bus stop at Niles Street and Fairfax Road in east Bakersfield. A witness was able to capture a photograph of the suspect.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect, they are asked to contact Detective Barajas by calling KCSO at 661-861-3110, or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.