BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and woman stole alcohol from Costco and assaulted the store manager with a hammer as they got away, police said.

The assault and robbery happened the morning of April 12 at the Rosedale Highway Costco, police said. The manager suffered “traumatic injury,” police said.

The two were stealing alcohol when the manager confronted them, police said, and the woman hit the manager on the head with a hammer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.