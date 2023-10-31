A warrant was issued in April for the arrest of El Bey Aguabana.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at a pickup three years ago during an alleged road rage incident failed to show for court in Mojave on Monday.

A judge issued a warrant in April for the arrest of El Bey Aguabana, who was out on bail in connection with the Sept. 28, 2020, incident, according to court records and the District Attorney’s Office.

Aguabana, who also goes by Eddy Jerrelle Perez, has pleaded not guilty to charges of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, assault with a gun and willful cruelty to a child.

The pickup’s driver told investigators he was traveling west on Highway 58 when he tried to pass a semi-truck. After the pickup entered the fast lane, a Kia Optima quickly switched from the No. 2 lane to the fast lane and sped between the pickup and semi, the driver said.

The Kia’s driver shouted obscenities and flashed a gun at him, the pickup’s driver said according to court documents. He told investigators he slowed down, but so did the Kia, and the car’s driver pointed a gun at the pickup and fired.

An examination of the pickup revealed bullet strikes to the gas tank and a tire. It’s believed a single round hit the gas tank at an angle and ricocheted into the driver’s side rear tire.

Based on the description of the car and its occupants, deputies detained Aguabana and his family — his wife and teen son were with him — at a gas station. They arrested Aguabana and found a handgun containing a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, according to the documents.