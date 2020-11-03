Road rage shooting suspect denied firing gun; detectives found bullet holes in gas tank, tire: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at a pickup during an alleged road rage incident on Highway 58 said he brandished the gun at the other driver but never pulled the trigger, according to court documents.

An examination of the pickup, however, showed bullet strikes to the gas tank and a tire, and it’s believed a single round hit the gas tank at an angle and ricocheted into the driver’s side rear tire, sheriff’s investigators wrote in documents regarding the Sept. 28 incident.

El Bey Aguabana, who also goes by Eddy Jerrelle Perez, has pleaded not guilty to charges of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, assault with a firearm on a person and willful cruelty to a child. Aguabana’s wife and his teen son were passengers in the Kia Optima Aguana drove when the shooting occurred, the documents say.

In an interview with detectives, Aguabana said a pickup cut him off as he drove west on Highway 58 near Tehachapi Willow Springs Road. He said the pickup’s driver made obscene gestures at him and threatened to kill him, according to the documents.

Aguabana said he pulled a handgun and waved it at the pickup’s driver, who put his hands up and slowed down, the documents say. Aguabana said the gun wasn’t loaded.

Detectives heard a far different story from the pickup’s driver.

He told them he was traveling west on 58 at about 4:20 p.m. when he tried to pass a semi-truck. After the pickup entered the No. 1 lane, a Kia Optima quickly switched from the No. 2 to No. 1 lane and sped between the pickup and semi, the driver said.

The Kia’s driver shouted obscenities and flashed a gun at him, the pickup’s driver said according to the documents. He said he slowed down, but so did the Kia, and the car’s driver pointed a gun at the pickup and fired. The pickup’s driver said he believed the other driver was aiming at the pickup’s rear tire.

Based on the description of the car and its occupants, deputies detained Aguabana and his family at a gas station, and arrested him. A handgun taken from Aguabana contained a magazine with 15 live rounds of 9mm ammunition, according to the documents.

Aguabana is next due in court Dec. 8.