BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers arrested a man following a probation search at a home and seized firearms and ammunition.

The Kern County Probation Department said Travis Anthony Holder, 32, was arrested for probation violation and other weapons possession charges.

Officials said probation officers conducted a search at a home in the 3900 block of Suzy Street on March 16. They contacted Holder and allege Holder was in possession of a long rifle, a shotgun and 70 live rounds of ammunition in various calibers.

Holder was booked into the Kern County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court for the weapons charges on Friday, according to a Kern County inmate database.