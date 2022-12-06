Renee Molina stands next to an attorney as she’s arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest woman arrested in the shooting death of her boyfriend pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a first-degree murder charge.

Renee Molina, 22, was ordered held on $1 million bail and her next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Molina is accused of killing Joseph Loza Jr., 24, during an altercation early Sunday. Ridgecrest police say Loza was found around 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his head at a home on East Wilson Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There had been a party and alcohol was involved, police said.