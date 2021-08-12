Ridgecrest woman pleads no contest to murder in 2-year-old son’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest woman has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son.

Jordan Lanette Whitehead entered the plea Thursday and charges of assault on a child under 8 resulting in death and willful cruelty to a child were dismissed, according to court records. A conviction for second-degree murder carries with it a prison term of 15 years to life.

Sentencing is scheduled Dec. 1.

Aydan Whitehead-McGowen was found unresponsive at home on July 25, 2018.

Whitehead, 22, told investigators she left the boy in a draining bathtub. She returned to find him face down.

The following month, Whitehead told 17 News she didn’t kill her child.

“It was an accident,” she said. “Accidents happen. I don’t want to spend the rest of my life in jail for something I didn’t do.”

There were scars and bite marks on the child’s body, police said, and an injury that led investigators to believe he may have been sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors filed charges against Whitehead in September 2018 and she has been in custody since then on $1 million bail.