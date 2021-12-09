Ridgecrest woman gets life term in 2-year-old son’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest woman whose 2-year-old son died after being found face down in a tub — and who suffered severe bruising and injuries to his organs — was sentenced Thursday to a life term in prison.

Jordan Whitehead received 15 years to life during her sentencing hearing before Judge Colette M. Humphrey.

Whitehead, 23, pleaded no contest in August to a charge of second-degree murder.

Upon the boy’s death in 2018, Whitehead told investigators she had left Aydan Whitehead-McGowen in a draining bathtub and returned to find him face down, according to court documents. She said she attempted CPR for 30 minutes before calling 911.

Ridgecrest police said the boy had adult-sized bite marks to his lower calf and a foot. Investigators said the toddler also had severe bruising and organ injuries from either neglect or abuse.