Renee Molina stands next to an attorney as she’s arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest woman admitted shooting her boyfriend in the head at their home early Sunday, according to a probable cause declaration.

Renee Molina, who turned 23 on Monday, told police she pointed a gun at her boyfriend and fired, according to the declaration filed in Superior Court. Joseph Loza, 24, died at the scene, officials said.

Molina has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. She’s held on $1 million bail and due back in court Dec. 16.

Police spoke with several people when they arrived at the home of Molina and Loza on Wilson Avenue. One person said he had been on the phone with Loza, who told him Molina had a gun pointed at him, according to the declaration.

“The subject speaking to the victim on the phone also heard a gunshot and stated the victim stopped talking,” according to the declaration.

Police said there was drinking involved.