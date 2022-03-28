BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Brian Coykendall made it known there would be trouble if Michael Ian Petersen came back to town.

The two had once been close, but when Petersen went to jail Coykendall began a relationship with Peterson’s girlfriend, eventually moving in with her, according to Ridgecrest Police Department reports.

A man who previously employed the two men said Coykendall told him something to the effect of, “(Petersen) better hope he doesn’t see me again,” the reports say. And a neighbor reported hearing Coykendall yelling he can’t wait until Peterson gets home “so he can get what he deserves.”

That neighbor also told police Coykendall made an unusual request weeks earlier: He asked if they would turn off their home surveillance cameras “so he could have some plausible deniability,” according to the reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Coykendall repeated that request March 3, the reports say, the same day Petersen, 34, ended up dead in the middle of a street, his hands tied behind his back and an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Coykendall, 32, and Erwin Moore Jr., 28, have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Coykendall was arrested at the scene and Moore led police on a short vehicle chase before he stopped and was taken into custody, according to court filings. Two handguns were found in the trunk of the vehicle, the reports say.

Erwin Moore Jr. / Photo: Ridgecrest Police Department

Both suspects had blood on their clothing, the reports say.

A coroner’s office news release said Petersen died from multiple injuries to his head but did not specify a gunshot wound.

Moore, a U.S. Marine, told police he needed to call his commanding officers. He said he had just thrown away 10 years in the service, the filings say.

Moore said Coykendall, whom he referred to as “Crash,” had called him to help tie someone up, the reports say. In a later interview he denied making that statement.

According to witnesses, Petersen arrived unannounced at the home where Coykendall was staying on South Porter Street. The two didn’t seem to have any issues that evening, witnesses told police, but Coykendall seemed uncharacteristically quiet.

Brian Coykendall / Photo: Ridgecrest Police Department

The witnesses — whose names are redacted but one of whom is presumably the woman dating Coykendall — said they went upstairs to watch a movie and fell asleep. They said they didn’t hear anything until police knocked on the door, according to the filings.

A neighbor told police he heard screams for help followed by a gunshot. He said he placed his children in a back bedroom and looked outside to see a body lying in the street. He called 911.

The same neighbors who said Coykendall asked them to turn off their surveillance cameras told investigators he texted them the day of Peterson’s death making the same request, according to the filings. They did not respond to his message nor turn their cameras off.

Police reviewed the footage. The street was dark and some of what was captured is unclear.

Three people stood near the trunk of Moore’s black Impala, one with a light in his hand that appeared to be a cellphone flashlight, an investigator wrote in the filings. They move around but it’s too dark to see what they’re doing.

The light then moves toward the street and it appears someone is knocked down, the investigator wrote. A flash is seen which the investigator says is consistent with the muzzle flash from a gun.

One of the people in the video wore a red flannel jacket, which is what Coykendall was wearing when police arrived, the filings say.

In speaking with people who knew Petersen, police learned of allegations of domestic violence in his relationship with his former girlfriend, the reports say. One person told police Coykendall may have believed he needed to defend the woman now that he was dating her.

Coykendall denied making threats aimed at Petersen or asking neighbors to turn off their cameras, according to the filings. He told police he went outside and found Peterson lying in the street and tried to help him.

Police told him they knew that wasn’t true.

“I don’t know what to tell you, man,” Coykendall said. He then asked for an attorney.

Coykendall and Moore are due back in court April 8.