BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest police said they will escalate neighborhood patrols after seeing a surge in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles over the past month.

The department issued a news release Thursday offering tips to help owners of these vehicles keep their property safe. They also offered a possible explanation for the rise in thefts.

“Obviously, these criminal incidents are most likely related to a recent Tik Tok challenge/trend which has shown how to hotwire these vulnerable vehicles using a USB cable,” the release said.

Police recommend owners of these vehicles park them in a garage at night or, if kept outside, in an area with security lights and cameras. Installing car alarms or tracking devices could provide further peace of mind.