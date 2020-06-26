Ridgecrest police to target distracted drivers on June 30

Ridgecrest, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department said it will conduct an operation targeting distracted drivers who are talking, texting or using an app on cellphones without using a hands-free device.

“Using the phone should be the last thing a driver should be focused on,” Sgt. Tony Brown said in a news release. “That text, phone call, email, picture, video or social media post can wait.”

The release said other distractions include eating, grooming, talking to passengers, using GPS, adjusting the radio, taking off a jacket or reaching for an object on the floor.

A total of 3,450 people died in the U.S. in 2016 due to distracted drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.