Ridgecrest police search for suspected dog thief

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Ridgecrest are asking for help to find a woman suspected of taking a dog from a Walmart.

Police released store surveillance video of the woman suspected of taking the dog. She is seen in the video wearing a striped shirt and approaching a dog in the store.

The department did not say when the dog was taken, but the Walmart is located at 201 E. Bowman Road.

The woman was seen driving away in a dark blue, early 2000s Honda Odyssey, police said.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call the Ridgecrest Police Department at 760-499-5100.