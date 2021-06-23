Ridgecrest Police Department looking for suspect, vehicle wanted in mail thefts

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for a mail thief.

The department said it has received several calls regarding thefts from mailboxes around the city this morning. Video footage shows a white four-door BMW sedan and a suspect wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspect or vehicle is urged to call RPD at 760-499-5100.

If you’ve had your mail stolen or have witnessed a mailbox theft, you can also report it to the U.S. Postal Service at 1-877-876-2455. The USPS offers a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest or conviction of a mail thief.