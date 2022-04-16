BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest Police Department arrested two men in connection with a burglary at a gas station late last month.

Officers were dispatched to a Speedway gas station at 935 S. China Lake Blvd. in the early hours of March 26 for a broken window. At the scene, officers discovered a broken window at the closed business and found that thousands of dollars worth of lottery scratcher tickets had been stolen, according to officials.

During their investigation, officers were able to identify one of the suspects from the stores’ surveillance camera system.

When officers arrived at the suspect’s address, they located David Dame, 39, and Steven Foust, 45, at the residence. Officers found both suspects to be in possession of a loaded firearm and the stolen lottery tickets, police said.

Since both suspects are convicted felons, the law prohibits them from possessing firearms and ammunition.

RPD charged both with a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism, and commercial burglary.

Foust and Dame were arrested and booked into the Kern County Sheriff Department Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield, Calif.