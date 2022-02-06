Ridgecrest police arrest 2 on suspicion of burglary, theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest police say two Trona residents were arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft and identity theft.

Police said during the past week, Steven Oreilly, 35, and Aymee Jones, 34, allegedly stole gasoline by punching holes in vehicles’ fuel tanks, cut locks off storage units and burglarizing them. Police say the pair also broke into a home and stole thousands of dollars worth of property.

Officers arrested them Friday after spotting them in a reported stolen vehicle and chased them down on foot. According to police, officers found mail, driver’s licenses and bank cards that didn’t belong to them in the vehicle.

Both suspects have prior convictions and were arrested and booked into the Kern County jail.

The stolen property was returned to their owners.