BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested 12 people on suspicion of contacting a minor for sexual purposes in a several months-long decoy sting.

According to Ridgecrest police, officers conducted an undercover operation where detectives posed as children on social media sites and applications where adults allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations.

Police say many of the suspects allegedly came from different cities to engage in illegal activity with minors.

Police arrested 12 suspects ranging from the ages of 22 to 71 in August and September. According to Ridgecrest police, the people arrested are as follows:

Arnold Oscar Danielson, 71, of Ridgecrest, Calif.

Antonio Ramirez, 32, of Lancaster, Calif.

Ryan Junior Herrera, 23, of Ridgecrest, Calif.

Eric Randall Fields, 32, of Ridgecrest, Calif.

Brian Joseph Sardisco, 29, of Torrance, Calif.

Gilbert Ocampo Calderon, 52, of Ridgecrest, Calif.

Freddie Cuizon Patindol, 42, of Ridgecrest Calif.

Jorge Vizcarra, 22, of Sanger, Calif.

Fransico Crescencio, 26, of Ridgecrest, Calif.

Whitt Clifford Mitchell, 28, of Weldon, Calif.

Mark Jansen Simeon Agpalasin, 34, of Ridgecrest Calif.

Jaime Puebla Martinez, 28, of Ridgecrest, Calif.

Police advise parents to watch the applications children are using and who they speak to.