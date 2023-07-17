BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a Ridgecrest man accused of killing a 21-year-old woman has been postponed one week at the prosecution’s request.

Prosecutor Samantha Allen said in court Monday she was recently reassigned the case of Daniel Gunnarsson and needed to conduct a final interview with the owner of the home where the killing occurred.

Judge John W. Lua moved the trial date to July 24.

Gunnarsson, represented by Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, was arrested after he was found the morning of May 18, 2021, with the body of Kathryn Pham in a garage at his stepfather’s home on Skylark Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials. Pham suffered severe wounds to the back of her head and body.

It’s alleged Gunnarsson had romantic feelings for Pham, and killed her because she didn’t feel the same. He admitted killing her, according to sheriff’s reports.

Last month, psychologists determined Gunnarsson was competent to stand trial.