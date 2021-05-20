Ridgecrest murder suspect refuses to appear in court for arraignment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 20-year-old man accused of killing a woman this week did not appear in court during his scheduled arraignment.

Daniel Gunnarsson was arrested Tuesday night after the body of a 21-year-old was found on the 900 block of Skylark Avenue earlier that day. Friends and family told 17 News Gunnarsson and the victim hung out together and had graduated from the same high school in 2018.

Gunnarsson was due in court Thursday to be arraigned but refused to appear, according to Judge Michael G. Bush. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by his public defender.

Judge Bush also said a concern had been raised about Gunnarsson’s mental health.

“I’ve been told by a deputy you need to check on him for a mental health issue,” Judge Bush said. “So make sure that somebody sees him in plenty of time.”

Gunnarsson is due back in court June 18 for a preliminary hearing.