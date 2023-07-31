BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of a Ridgecrest man accused of killing a woman who didn’t reciprocate his feelings has been assigned a courtroom for trial.

Judge Brian M. McNamara will preside over the murder trial of Daniel Gunnarsson in Department 7 of Kern County Superior Court next month. The case was sent to McNamara’s courtroom Monday morning and jury selection will begin soon.

Gunnarsson, 23, was found the morning of May 18, 2021, with the body of Kathryn Pham in a garage at his stepfather’s home on Skylark Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials. Pham, 21, suffered severe wounds to the back of her head and body.

Gunnarsson admitted killing her and said he used an ice pick, according to reports filed by sheriff’s investigators. He’s charged with first-degree murder and mutilation of a corpse.