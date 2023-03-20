BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a Ridgecrest man charged with killing a woman and mutilating her body has been postponed to next month after his attorney said she wasn’t ready.

Daniel Gunnarsson’s next court hearing was set for April 4 after Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe asked for the postponement on Monday morning.

Gunnarsson, 22, was found the morning of May 18, 2021, with the body of Kathryn Pham in a garage at his stepfather’s home on Skylark Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials. Pham, 21, suffered severe wounds to the back of her head and body.

Friends told investigators Gunnarsson was upset Pham didn’t reciprocate his feelings for her. Gunnarsson admitted killing her and said he used an ice pick, according to reports.