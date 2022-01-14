Ridgecrest man who shot at teens lobbing water balloons sentenced to time served

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man who pleaded no contest to shooting at a vehicle occupied by teens throwing water balloons was sentenced to time served and two years’ probation, court records say.

Mark Shell, 63, was sentenced Thursday to a total of 24 days time served, according to court records. Under his plea agreement, five other felonies, including two counts of assault with a firearm on a person, were dismissed.

On Dec. 4, police said, two teens, ages 17 and 18, were traveling in a pickup in the area of North McClean Street and East Ward Avenue when they came across Shell sleeping in a pickup parked on the side of the road.

As they drove by, the teens tossed water balloons at the pickup, waking Shell, who got out to check for damage, police said. The teens then turned around and headed back toward Shell.

Police said Shell grabbed a 12-gauge shotgun and fired, then got in his truck and drove away. The teen driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.