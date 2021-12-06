Ridgecrest man shoots at teens after water balloons hit vehicle, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man was arrested on Saturday after shooting at two teens who were driving around throwing water balloons.

Convicted felon Mark Shell, 63, of Ridgecrest was arrested on Dec. 12 after shooting and injuring a teen driver who threw water balloons at his vehicle, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department.

Sometime before 10:50 p.m. in the area of N. McClean Street and E. Ward Avenue, two teens, 17 and 18, were driving a pickup truck with water balloons, according to police. The two came across Shell sleeping in his pickup truck on the side of the road and stuck his truck with water balloons.

Shell woke up and got out of his truck to see if any damage had occurred. At the time the two teens turned around and headed back in Shell’s direction, according to the department. When Shell saw them coming back he grabbed a 12-gauge shotgun from his truck and shot at the teens, then got in his truck and drove away.

The teen driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital. The police were called to the hospital to investigate.

A few hours later a Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy located Shell inside his vehicle in the area of W. Bowman and Highway 395 east of Ridgecrest, according to RPD. The Deputy and RPD took Shell into custody without incident. Police found a shotgun in Shell’s vehicle.

Shell was transported to Bakersfield and booked into Kern County Jail. He faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.