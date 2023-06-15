BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man who killed his wife and set her body on fire was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life plus nine years in prison.

Jurors last month found George Smith Jr., 60, guilty of second-degree murder, arson and recklessly evading a peace officer in the 2020 killing of Vickie Lynne Ryno Smith, 54.

Judge John R. Brownlee said, based on what he heard at trial, he believes George Smith was a good man who “snapped.” Nevertheless, the judge said, he needs to be held responsible for a horrific crime.

Vickie Smith’s body was found June 30 in a burning house in the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive. Coroner’s officials determined her throat had been cut. It’s believed she was dead before the fire was set.

Arson investigators found accelerant used to start the blaze, documents said. They seized a metal mixing bowl and melted white plastic container that smelled of gasoline.

Arrested after a chase, Smith cried as he told police he loved his wife and couldn’t believe what he’d done, according to court documents.

An adult daughter of the Smiths told the court she doesn’t believe her father would have harmed her mother if he’d been in his right mind.

“My dad loved being a family man, he literally worshiped my mom,” she said.