BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man accused of killing a woman last year has been ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and mutilating a corpse, according to court records.

Proceedings can move forward in the case of Daniel Gunnarsson, 21, following his preliminary hearing Tuesday, records show. He’s due back in court July 18.

Deputies arrested Gunnarsson the morning of of May 18, 2021, after he was found with the body of Kathryn Pham, 21, in an RV garage at his stepfather’s home on Skylark Avenue, according to court documents. Pham suffered severe wounds to the back of her head and body.

Gunnarsson allegedly was upset Pham didn’t reciprocate his feelings for her, her friends told investigators. They said he had been suicidal the day before Pham’s death, driving erratically and backing his car hard into a wall outside an apartment.

Once in custody, Gunnarrson reportedly told investigators, “I killed her.” Asked about Pham’s head wounds, he replied “I don’t know, I must have bashed it in,” according to the documents. It’s alleged an ice pick was used in the slaying.