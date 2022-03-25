BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man killed in Ridgecrest earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man was Matthew Ian Petersen, 43, of Ridgecrest, according to the coroner’s office. His cause of death was listed as multiple injuries of the head.

Initial reports from the Ridgecrest Police Department said he was found with a gunshot wound, but the coroner’s office did not clarify whether Petersen was shot at all, even if the gunshot wound may not have been his cause of death.

On March 3, just after 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to South Porter Street near West Franklin Avenue in Ridgecrest for reports of people fighting in the street and possible gunshots being fired, according to RPD. When they arrived they found Petersen suffering from a gunshot wound and showing no signs of life. Petersen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men were arrested just shortly after the incident occurred, according to RPD. Those men are Brian Coykendall, 32, and Erwin Moore, 28. Both booked into the Kern County Jail for murder, according to Kern County inmate records.

Brian Coykendall / Photo: Ridgecrest Police Department

Erwin Moore Jr. / Photo: Ridgecrest Police Department

Brian Coykendall and Erwin Moore are scheduled back in court on April 8.